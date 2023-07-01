Rail track vandals attempted to bribe troops with N5million after arrest, says Army | The Guardian Nigeria News

Acting deputy director, Army public relations in Nasarawa Joseph Afolasade, has said troops of the 4 special forces rejected a N5 million bribe offered by suspected rail track vandals after arrest.

Afolasade disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Doma area in Nasarawa.

The 12 suspected rail track vandals in were arrested in Angwan Yara, Keana LGA of Nasarawa.

“On June 15, 2023, troops of the command, during a routine patrol, intercepted five suspected rail track vandals at an abandoned railway station between Angwan Yara and Agyaragu communities of Keana LGA.

“The suspects were arrested with a large quantity of rail tracks loaded in two trucks.

“In the course of investigation, the troops arrested additional seven suspects on June 18 who had made confessional statements.

“They admitted to have played various roles in the theft of the rail tracks and mentioned names of some prominent persons in Nasarawa and Plateau states as being part of the…