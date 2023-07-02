Anambra gov’t condemns Social media attacks, urges responsible criticism | The Guardian Nigeria News

The government of Anambra has condemned what it described as an unprovoked social media attack targeted at painting the state in bad light.

Mr Don Onyenji, Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, said this at a media briefing in Awka on Saturday.

Onyenji said going to social media to vent perceived grievance against the government amounted to demarketing the state and scaring away potential investors.

He said anybody who had issues with the government of the state, especially journalists, should do so through conventional media and take extra measures to get responses from the relevant ministry, department or agency.

The Commissioner said the tourism and hospitality sector was picking up in the state but regretted that the negative image being created about Anambra was having a negative effect on the effort of the government.

He said about 310 km of roads were being constructed simultaneously, and a contract had been awarded for a Leisure Park that would have a…