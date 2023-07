Save for the embarrassment it is causing the party, stakeholders in Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), believe that the ongoing feud between Governor Dapo Abiodun and former governor of the state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, who represents Ogun East, will fizzle out with time.

The post Selfishness, not public interest, fuelling Abiodun, Daniel’s rift appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper