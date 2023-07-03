Adamolekun advocates devolved federation, strengthening of regions | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former lead public sector management specialist at the World Bank and foremost professor of public administration, Ladipo Adamolekun, has made four recommendations, which he said are needed to make Nigeria work.

“A devolved federation is a necessity, not a choice; good democratic practice matters; administrative competence is a critical success factor; and a development-oriented political leadership is key,” he said.

This was disclosed in a paper, titled ‘Nigeria and I: Getting Politics Right to Make Nigeria Work.’

Adamolekun, who urged Federal Government to consider the four recommendations, also suggested strengthening of “existing six geo-political zones, instead of the existing 36 states, of which only a few are viable.”

He noted that “assignment of functions between the central government and federating units, based on principle of subsidiarity, similar, to a considerable extent, to the assignment of functions in the 1963 Constitution; and allocation of…