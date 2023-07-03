AfDB approves $115million loan for Abia development projects





The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a loan of $115 million for Abia State for road rehabilitation, erosion control, and solid waste management. AfDB’s board of directors in a statement said that the project will create permanent jobs, especially for the youth. “With an estimated population of 553,000 and 814,000 respectively (2022 estimates), […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper