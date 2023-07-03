FIJ’s Soyombo stands firm amidst legal threat from LandWey, says “we stand with the truth” | The Guardian Nigeria News

In response to the recent threat of a ₦1 billion lawsuit from LandWey Investment Limited, Fisayo Soyombo, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has firmly stated that FIJ stands by the truth of its publication and is ready to defend its position through the legal process.

In a letter dated June 30, 2023, LandWey’s legal counsel accused FIJ and Fisayo Soyombo of publishing defamatory articles, alleging that the Nigerian-based residential developer was involved in a fraudulent real estate “ponzi scheme” targeting unsuspecting investors.

The letter specifically referenced a series of injurious publications and tweets released by FIJ and Soyombo between February 2022 and March 2023. LandWey argued that the most recent articles on June 29 and 30, 2023, were particularly damaging to the company’s reputation. The publications insinuated that LandWey was engaged in fraudulent activities, while also accusing them of attempting to…