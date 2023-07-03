How cyber insurance can drive inclusive economic growth | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders in the insurance sector have stressed the need for a strong cyber insurance market to provide businesses with protection against risks associated with increased usage of digital technology.

They said this has become necessary given the increased dependence of more organisations on digital technology for exposure and operations, spurring the need for security, as the digital space is very prone to attacks and security breaches from hackers.

This is even as government agencies are looking for ways to better reinforce the digital ecosystem,while this will build trust in insurance services, it will also soar insurance adoption and acceptance in the country.

Low insurance penetration in the Nigerian market, compared to acceptance levels in other countries and despite the wide room for growth, is still a major source of concern for stakeholders in the industry.

Cyber insurance is a product that enables businesses to mitigate the risk of cybercrime activity like…