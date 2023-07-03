IPOB debunks rumoured order for one-week sit-at-home in South-East





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked the claim that it declared a one-week sit-at-home exercise across the South-East region. IPOB said it was important to make the clarification due to the tension and panic the rumours have generated. The rumoured one-week sit-at-home starting from June 3 to June 9 was declared by Simon […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper