Losers of Presidential election behind sexual allegations against Jack-Rich’s wife – family writes Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Says online reports sponsored, baseless

The family of Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, has informed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians of alleged plot by groups who were desperate for power during the 2023 Presidential election to unleash political mayhem on the ideals of All Progressives Congress (APC) with sexual allegations against Elizabeth Jack-Rich.

In a letter to Tinubu signed by High Chief I.J. Ibiwari, the family said the online reports accusing of Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich of sexual relationship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Tinubu were nothing but a fabricated, sponsored piece by political opponents aimed at injuring the future of the accused.

The letter further held that the report was the climax of political desperation by those who want to forcefully enter a house they fought against.

”Nigerians are watching with keenness what will become of this melancholy.

Dr. Elizabeth is a well-groomed Yoruba mother who understands matrimony. She is brave,…