Manilla Revolutionizes Digital Currencies Payments and Introduces Eco-Friendly Mobility Platform

Manilla, a leading blockchain technology company, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Manilla Ecosystem, which includes the highly anticipated Manilla Finance application and the eco-friendly mobility platform, Cabbie. These innovative platforms aim to revolutionize digital currency payments and provide sustainable transportation solutions in Africa and beyond.

In response to the growing need for utility for digital assets and a user-friendly peer-to-peer digital currency exchange, Manilla commenced the development of the Manilla Finance app a few years ago, aiming to offer a convenient alternative for African countries. Looking ahead, the company intends to expand its innovative services to a global audience by entering the North American and European markets in the near future.

The Manilla Finance application goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency exchanges by offering a super app or omni-service platform. Users can utilize fully valued top cryptocurrencies for…