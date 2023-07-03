Qatar upset Mexico to reach Gold Cup quarters, Ferreira hits another hat-trick | The Guardian Nigeria News

Qatar upset Mexico 1-0 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup while Jesus Ferreira became the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks for the United States in the 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica also qualified for the last eight from Group A with ease, behind the USA, after beating St. Kitts and Nevis 5-0 in Santa Clara, California.

In Group B, Qatar shocked already-qualified Mexico to qualify in second place and denying Honduras, who were eliminated despite beating Haiti 2-1.

Qatar, who are playing for the second time as a guest team in the tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean, survived a second half onslaught from Mexico to pull off a famous victory.

The 2022 World Cup hosts, coached by Carlos Queiroz from Portugal, took the lead in the 27th minute when Musaab Khidir whipped in a great cross from the right and Hazem Shehata found the target with a superb angled header.

That proved to be the only real effort on goal…