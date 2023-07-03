The journey towards the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 signed into Law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on June 12, 2023, effectively positions Nigeria to take its pride of place in the comity of nations in the very important aspect of data protection and data privacy. In this article, I will discuss the timeline and catalogue the series of events that led to the signing of the Data Protection Bill.

The first landmark event took place on January 25, 2019, when, as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), I signed the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR). This was a subsidiary legislation that derived its powers from the NITDA Act 2007, with specific reference to Section 6.

Prior to the signing of the NDPR 2019, Nigeria had no policy instrument that focused on supporting data privacy and data protection. Issues bordering on data protection were marginally mentioned in Section 37 of the 1999…