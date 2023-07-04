Arewa youths tip Benue philanthropist, Achadu for Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (AYN), has tipped Benue State-born philanthropist, Dr. Michael Achadu to be appointed minister.

The group in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Musa M. Babangida, said Achadu was perfect for the job as he has a full grip on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Describing Achadu as a patriot that “resonates with determination, doggedness, perseverance and courage”, Babangida said his life revolves around service to humanity.

According to him, the APC stalwart was on a mission to change the socio-political and economic landscape of the nation.

“The Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria is issuing this statement to highlight the need to appoint Chief Dr. Michael Achadu as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he said.

Adding: “This clarion call is born of the necessity for the Bola Tinubu administration to get it right in addressing the country’s challenges. We must admit that the government requires…