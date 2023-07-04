Awoniyi donates money, writing materials to former schools | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has made a monetary donation and writing materials to his former primary and secondary schools located in the Ilorin area of Kwara State.

“Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, @taiwoawoniyi18 visits his alma mater, Adetunji Nursery & Primary school & Govt Day secondary school in Ilorin,” Nigerian photojournalist, Sulaiman Adebayo known as Pooja Media tweeted on Monday.

“He donated books, writing materials, financial donations & renovated 6 classrooms & the school hall,” Pooja tweeted.

Awoniyi was in red hot form in the closing days of the 2022/23 season as his goals helped Nottingham Forest retain their place in the Premier League for at least one more year.

He scored six goals in his last five Premier League games to finish the campaign with a total number of eleven goals and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions.

