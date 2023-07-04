England star Russo targets silverware after joining Arsenal | The Guardian Nigeria News

England forward Alessia Russo has set her sights on silverware after joining Arsenal on a free transfer.

Russo moved to Arsenal after her contract with Women’s Super League rivals Manchester United expired.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in the Women’s Super League last season as United finished runners-up to Chelsea.

She emerged as a January transfer target for Arsenal, but a world-record bid was shunned by United as they pushed to claim the title.

Russo did not sign a new deal and was instead free to move to Arsenal, where she is keen to add domestic medals to the Women’s Euro success she enjoyed with the Lionesses last year.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” Russo said.

“I want to win trophies — as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player — it’s a new challenge and a new environment.

“I think the growth of the women’s game has been incredible, but particularly at a club…