The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says prices of food items such as tomatoes, rice, and yams witnessed increases in May. It made the declaration in its Selected Food Prices Watch Report for May issued in Abuja on Tuesday. The report stated that the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis rose […]

The post Food prices continue to rise in May- NBS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper