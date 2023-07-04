Goodwill messages from The Guardian legends | The Guardian Nigeria News

Martins Oloja, MD/Editor-in-Chief

What The Guardian stands for

The Guardian is an independent newspaper, established for the purpose of presenting balanced coverage of events, and of promoting the best interests of Nigeria.

It owes allegiance to no political party, ethnic community, religious or other interest group. It’s primary commitment is to the integrity and sovereignty of the Federation of Nigeria, and that to the unity and sovereignty of Africa.

The Guardian is a liberal newspaper, committed to the best tradition and ideals of republican democracy. It believes that it is the responsibility of the state not only to protect and defend the citizen, but also to create the conditions, political, social, economic and cultural, in which all citizens may achieve their highest potential as human beings. It is committed to the principles of individual freedom, but believes that all citizens have duties as well as rights.

The Guardian does not, in principle, object to the ideology…