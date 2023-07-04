'I'm sad. I didn't forge my result', Anambra student Mmesoma counters JAMB





Ejikeme Mmesoma, the Anambra student who the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused of manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result has denied the allegations. Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, made this known in a now-viral video on Monday. “I am the owner of this […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper