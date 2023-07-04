Korean Netizens Backlash’Barbie’ Event For Cultural Promotion — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Seoul’s recent premiere event for the highly anticipated film ‘Barbie’ has sparked criticism among Korean netizens due to an imbalanced focus on promoting Korean culture at the expense of discussing the movie itself.

The promotional event, held at the Atrium in Seoul’s Times Square on July 2 KST, featured director Greta Gerwig, producer Tom Ackerley, and film stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

While the ‘Barbie’ cast and crew interacted with fans, expressed gratitude in Korean, and answered some film-related questions posed by MC Park Kyung Lim, it was the subsequent proceedings that drew the netizens’ ire.

Lasting a mere 18 minutes, the event allocated only three minutes for discussing the film, while five minutes were dedicated to photo opportunities, including surprising Margot Robbie with a birthday cake.

Surprisingly, a significant portion of the event, ten minutes, was reserved for promoting Korean cultural heritage.

Following the Q&A session with the…