A UK court will on Tuesday consider contentious plans to extend a scheme obliging the most polluting vehicles to pay for using London’s roads, as opponents engage in protests — and even sabotage. The High Court case comes just weeks before London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is set to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper