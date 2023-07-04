Police: Senate wants end to extortion, harassment of commuters





The Senate on Tuesday, urged the Inspector -General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun to direct its personnel to stop forthwith, extortion, intimidation and harassment of motorists and commuters on highways. The senate resolution was sequel to adoption of a motion at plenary on “Urgent Need to Halt Extortion, Intimidation and Harassment of Motorists and Commuters […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper