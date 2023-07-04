UNILAG announces date for 2023/2024 post-UTME screening | The Guardian Nigeria News

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the commencement of online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for admission into all courses and programmes.

The 2023/2024 admission exercise screening is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 10, and Friday, July 28.

The registrar and secretary to the council of UNILAG, Ọladẹjọ Azeez, disclosed this in a statement on Monday..

To be eligible for screening, Azeez said candidates must have chosen the University of Lagos as their first choice in the 2023/2024 UTME and scored 200 or above.

Azeez stated that candidates must have obtained five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

He said only candidates who have uploaded their O/Level results on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) on or before Sunday, August 13 will be considered for admission.

Azeez added that candidates who will not be sixteen years of age by Tuesday, October 31, are…