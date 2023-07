Recruits in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are using this medium to urge President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Head of Service and all well-meaning Nigerians to investigate the issue of disparities in the NSCDC.

The post Agony of HND recruits in NSCDC appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper