



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed it impounded 206,835 bags of rice worth N4,731,285,707 billion from 1,745 anti-smuggling raids across the country within one year. The spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a discussion with newsmen on Tuesday and noted that the raids taking place between May 2022 and […]

The post Customs impounds over 200,000 bags of rice worth N4.7billion within a year





