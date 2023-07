Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to fish out, arrest and prosecute some of its officials who compromise building standards and approve structures sited in flood-prone areas after the house owners grease their palms.

Source: Guardian Newspaper