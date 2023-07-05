Kogi: Lawyers, CSOs back security agencies on fight against crime, terrorism







.Ask Kogites to shun mischievous politicians playing victims, sponsoring crime .Call on DSS, others to fish out, arrest politicians behind anti-security propaganda Lawyers, leaders of Civil Society Organisations and professionals across all sectors of the economy have called on Kogi State indigenes at home and in the Diaspora to help security agencies to make the […]

