Madonna's Health Update: Rosie O'Donnell Assures Fans of the Singer's Recovery







Madonna’s close friend, Rosie O’Donnell, has provided a positive update on the singer’s health following her recent hospitalization due to an infection. The iconic Like A Virgin singer was admitted to an intensive care unit after being found unresponsive earlier this month. Representatives for the 64-year-old music legend confirmed that she had contracted a “serious […]

