Police arraign painter for absconding with customer's car





The Lagos Police Command has arraigned a painter, Godwin Bassey, for absconding with a customer’s car in the Ejigbo area of the state. The Police said Bassey was arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla car worth N5m, belonging to one Amuta Friday. The 27-year-old painter was arraigned on two counts of stealing before Magistrate […]

