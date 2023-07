Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee was found dead in her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She was 48 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department said that Lee’s death was a suicide. No further details were released. Lee was a popular singer in Hong Kong and Asia, and she had a successful career in […]

The post Singer Coco Lee Dies by Suicide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper