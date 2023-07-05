Tribunal admit Shettima’s resignation letter as senatorial candidate in Obi’s petition | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), on Wednesday, has admitted in evidence, a certified true copy of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s voluntary resignation letter.

Shettima purportedly tendered the letter, dated July 6, 2022, as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Borno Central Senatorial District.

The letter dated July 6, 2022, was tendered by Wole Olanipekun, lawyer to President Bola Tinubu and Shettima, at the opening of their defence in the petition filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP).

The petition, filed by Obi and LP, challenges the results of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, that declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners raised the allegation that Shettima committed the offence of double nomination by simultaneously running as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate and the vice…