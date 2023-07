The Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate recorded its first rowdy session yesterday, after the Senate President’s rejection of a motion to debate alleged uneven distribution of N500 billion credit facilities to Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs)

Source: Guardian Newspaper