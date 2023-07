A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari. Justice Kolawole Omotosho granted Kyari bail under stringent conditions. However, he still has a criminal case before Justice Emeka Nwite of a federal high Court in Abuja. In Thursday’s ruling and in an application filed by the […]

The post Court grants Abba Kyari bail appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper