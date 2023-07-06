EFCC secures conviction of two for crypto, Facebook scams in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Zonal Command in Abuja has convicted two male fraudsters, Canice Agabi and Nwozor Martins, on charges of impersonation and fraud.

Agabi, sometime in 2021 in Abuja, falsely represented himself as an American citizen and created an Instagram account with the username Randy Sylvester, according to EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said that Agabi, under the Instagram username ‘Randy Sylvester, deceived Anne Fuscelaro, a United States citizen, and benefitted a total of $1,000 from her.

EFCC also added that Agabi misled Fuscelaro into believing that he was into Bitcoin Investment and that, she could earn a good return on investment if she invested in his cryptocurrency company, Prime Cash Investment, a fact he knew was false.

Agabi’s offence is contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990, and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act”.

He, however, pleaded guilty.

Following his guilty…