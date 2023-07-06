FG warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja warned Nigerians against indiscriminate dumping of refuse to avoid degrading the environment.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusufu, gave the warning during a press briefing to commemorate the 2023 National Environment Sanitation Day (NESD).

According to him, dumping refuse openly will affect the ecosystem and result in avoidable disasters, as such Nigerians should embrace sanitation habits, including sustainable waste management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme for 2023 NESD is, ‘Promoting Sustainable Waste Management for a Healthy Environment: Stop Open Dumping’.

According to Yusufu, the theme entails the need for individuals, households, businesses, schools and others to have sanitary facilities and services to ensure the protection of the eco-system, aesthetic value of the environment and natural resources.

”This will also prevent odour nuisance and further transmission of…