Forensic analysis authenticate video showing Ganduje stuff dollars, says Kano government





A forensic analysis has confirmed the authenticity of the viral video that allegedly shows former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje receiving bundles of dollar notes as a bribe. In a two-minute viral video in 2017, Ganduje was allegedly seen pocketing large wads of American dollars in what is said to be bribe payments from […]

