Hon. Okojie urges urgent action on dilapidated Ewu-Uromi-Agbor and Auchi-Ewu-Benin highways | The Guardian Nigeria News

Member representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie, has brought the attention of the Federal Government to the deplorable state of the Ewu-Uromi-Agbor and Auchi-Ewu-Benin federal highways.

During Thursday’s plenary session in the House of Representatives, the legislator raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of these important transportation routes and proposed urgent measures to address the situation.

Okojie emphasized the need for immediate action and urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, as well as the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to undertake palliative repairs on the failed portions of the highways.

He said the aim is to alleviate the hardships faced by commuters and reduce traffic congestion caused by poor road conditions.

According to him, urgent repairs would help improve safety and ensure smoother travel experiences for motorists and other road users.

In addition to…