ICPC arraigns assistant Director, admin officer over employment Scam | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Assistant Director in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr. Yildiyel Musa Takat and an Administration Officer at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Mr. Nankpat Dukbong have been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations of fraud, employment scam and conspiracy.

The duo were brought before Honourable Justice O. A. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 7, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, via a Charge No: CR/151/2022.

In a 6-count charge, ICPC accused the defendants of conspiracy, abuse of office and defrauding unsuspecting job seekers to the tune of Two Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,900,000).

The Commission led by its counsel, told the Court of how the accused persons solicited and collected on separate occasions the sums of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000), and two million four hundred thousandhousand naira (N2,400,000) from their…