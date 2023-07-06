



An Assistant Director in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Yildiyel Musa Takat has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations of fraud, employment scam and conspiracy. Also arraigned by the ICPC for the same offence is Administration Officer at the National Space Research […]

The post ICPC assistant director arraigned for employment scam pleads not guilty appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper