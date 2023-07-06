NAFDAC raises alarm on illegal importation of unapproved sugar from Brazil, India | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public of the illegal importation of foreign unauthorized sugar manufactured in Brazil and India.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the products are imported through Cameroun (Douala), Niger, Chad and Benin Repbulic into the Nigerian border communities of Borno, Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States.

It disclosed that monthly, an estimated value of 200 trucks have been found to be distributed within the Nigerian markets in communities including Mubi, Gamboru’gala, Saki, Keshi, Badagry, and Idi – Iroko and sold for N32,000 -N 34,000 per bag.

It stated that the products are not registered by NAFDAC and are non-fortified with Vitamin A, therefore the illegal importation and marketing of the products poses a risk to the health of consumers, as the safety and quality of the products are not guaranteed.

It implores importers, distributors,…