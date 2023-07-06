Nollywood Actor Felix Omokhodion Loses Wife | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oke Odunmorayo 05 July 2023 |

Popular Nollywood actor Felix Omokhodion has announced the death of his wife, Peace Omokhodion. The actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 5, 2023, to share the sad news with his fans and followers.

In a heartfelt post, Felix described his wife as his “love,” “best friend,” “heart,” “bride,” “guardian angel,” “partner,” and…