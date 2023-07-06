Resident doctors urge FG to meet its demands





Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued fresh notice to the Federal Government to meet its demands within two weeks or risk industrial disharmony in the health sector. The association said this in a communique issued on Wednesday after its virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting (E-NEC). The communique was signed jointly by NARD’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper