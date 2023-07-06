Senate to probe non-completion of East-West road | The Guardian Nigeria News

An ad hoc committee has been set up by the Senate to probe the consistent failure of governments to complete the East-West road since 2006.

Considering a motion sponsored by Senator Barinada Mpigi on the urgent need for construction of the Onne, Eleme axis of the East-West road, the Upper Chamber decided to set up the committee on Tuesday.

The ad hoc committee was also directed by the Senate to invite the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, the Managing Director of RCC Construction Company, and permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Niger Delta Affairs, Petroleum Resources and Finance.

They are to present detailed information on reasons for the continued delays and abandonment of the project.

In his lead debate, Senator Mpigi (PDP-Rivers) said the 7 km stretch of the Federal Government Trunk A road — a major economic artery in the Niger-Delta region that traverses the Eleme-Ogoni corridor and also connects the South-South, South-East and…