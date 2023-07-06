Tinubu to announce new dates for national census, says NPC chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will announce the new dates for the 2023 National Census and Housing Enumeration exercise.

The NPC chairman, Nasir Kwarra, disclosed this to state house correspondents after his delegation debriefed the president at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, postponed the census and housing enumeration a few days before the exercise’s commencement to allow the incumbent some input.

Kwarra on Thursday had a meeting with Tinubu nine weeks after the census was postponed last April and said that the president will announce new dates for the exercise.

At the briefing, the NPC submitted its report to the President which he is expected to study and reach an informed decision on what date to fix the nationwide exercise.

According to the Census boss, the Commission will request more financial provisions because the longer the exercise is delayed, the more its financial…