Bybit CEO Announces Seamless Fiat Integrations in Keynote Address | The Guardian Nigeria News

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 06 July 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, made significant announcements during his keynote speech today. The speech focused on regulatory achievements, user-friendly features, and offering seamless fiat integrations.

Zhou highlighted Bybit’s dedication to new user education and onboarding, offering services such as fiat transactions, peer-to-peer (P2P) services, demo trading, copy trading, Bybit Earn, and AI-powered trading bots.

Bybit’s P2P service, boasting over 28,000 trusted vendors globally, facilitates seamless fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchanges in more than 570 methods and supports over 50 local currencies. With a remarkable 99.9% anti-fraud record, Bybit ensures user safety.

Zhou revealed that Bybit will be integrating its savings products with the Bybit Card, enabling users to earn a flexible yield while utilizing the card for…