The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili and two others, Sunday Okpara and Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri, over allegations of conspiracy and falsification of documents.

