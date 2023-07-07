Jungkook Preps For Solo Debut, Drops Fan-Favorites







BTS member Jungkook has uploaded two of his fan-favorite songs, “Still With You” and “My You,” to major streaming platforms. The songs were previously only available on SoundCloud and YouTube. The release of “Still With You” and “My You” on streaming platforms comes just days before Jungkook’s solo debut single, “Seven.” “Seven” is set to […]

