My government ready to eliminate all of Nigeria’s security challenges —— Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his government is a responsible government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of Nigerians on the issue.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army on Thursday in Ibadan.

He assured Nigerians of his government’s resolve to address all threats and take care of national security challenges confronting the country within the shortest possible time.

The President said his administration would continue to do all it could and as permitted by the Constitution to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens and the nation’s unity.

“I assure the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces of my commitment to their welfare, and I will address the issue of equipment, insufficient funding and other factors constraining their efficient operation,” he said.

Tinubu added…