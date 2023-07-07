Nigeria German center, Artsier, opens frontier for young Nigerian artists







As part of renewed effort to support unemployed, underemployed of youth and returning migrants with employment opportunities , the Nigeria German Centre for Jobs Migration and Reintegration , (NGC), in partnership with Artsier Studios , Abuja, has organized a Two-Day ‘made in Nigeria’ art exhibition to harness opportunities in the creative sector.

Source: Guardian Newspaper