Nigerian troops rescue 24 kidnap victims from bandits in Zamfara







Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operations Hadarin Daji have rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba in Zamfara State. This was revealed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu. According to Nwachukwu, the rescue operation […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper