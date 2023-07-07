



Demand in air travel by Nigerians has surged by nearly 60 per cent above 2019 levels, building on the positive results achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022. The positive development features in the rapid rebound recorded by African airlines in 2023. Figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed that the African […]

The post Passenger traffic slows in Q1 amid 60% surge in pre-pandemic figures appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper